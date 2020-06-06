UC police nab car thieves

UNION CITY, Ohio — Two men sought for multiple vehicle thefts in the area are now behind bars.

An investigation by the Union City Ohio Police Department resulted in the arrests of Jeremy Clarkson and Rodney Michael Johns.

Between the two subjects it was determined they stole a truck on Monday evening from North Division Street. On Tuesday, Clarkson stole a van from a church in Greenville. The two are also responsible for stealing a car trailer in rural Darke County and on Friday, Clarkson was responsible for stealing another pickup truck from Union City, Ohio.

All vehicles/trailers have been located and returned to their owners. The UC Police expressed its thanks to all of the community members who assisted the police department with information regarding the vehicle thefts within the past week.

The Union City Police Department encourages citizens to report any wrongdoing. They may do so by calling 937-968-7744 or by using the department’s anonymous tipline at 937-459-1210.