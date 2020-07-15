Walmart to require masks starting July 20

DARKE COUNTY — National retail chain Walmart announced Wednesday it will require all customers to wear masks inside all its stores, including Sams’ Club, beginning Monday, July 20.

In a statement posted by its corporate office, Walmart said the move is to bring “consistency across stores and clubs.”

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” the statement said. “This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Walmart said it will have “Health Ambassadors” stationed at the front entrances of stores who will “work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

The company acknowledged there may be exceptions.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” it said.