Mother, 3 children involved in crash

GREENVILLE — A mother and her three young children were treated for injuries Wednesday night after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near Downtown Greenville.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department responded along with Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Devor Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to officers, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black GMC Acadia was traveling east on Devor Street when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice and stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection of Devor and Washington Avenue. The GMC continued into the pathway of and struck a silver Kia Sedona traveling north on Washington.

A female driver of the Kia, as well as her three young children, were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

The female driver of the GMC was examined by EMS and found to be uninjured in the crash, later refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A woman and three children were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville Wednesday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_Comer-9917.jpg A woman and three children were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville Wednesday night. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate