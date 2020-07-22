Virtual Baby Shower planned

GREENVILLE — In lieu of having the annual Mommy and Me Baby Shower at South Park in Greenville this year, The Darke County WIC program will be hosting a Virtual Mommy and Me Baby Shower throughout the entire month of August in honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Darke/Mercer County WIC Director Deanna Schlarman said the program will be posting information regarding breastfeeding as well as information from various organizations within the community on their Facebook page.

“These posts will need to be liked, shared and commented on in order to be entered into the drawings at the end of the month,” she said. “This will be the eighth annual Mommy and Me Baby Shower the Darke County WIC program has hosted. Unfortunately, with COVID-19, it is not possible to do in person but the program still finds it important to encourage participants to be involved. This event has been sponsored by CareSource and more information can be find at https://www.facebook.com/Darke-County-WIC or the office can be contacted Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and/or Friday 8 am. to 4 p.m. at 937-547-1776.”

Schlarman said August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Ohio and Aug. 1-7 is World Breastfeeding Week (WBW).

“The last week in August is celebrated as Black Breastfeeding Week,” she added. “Research suggests that breastfeeding is a key modifiable factor for disease for both mothers and infants.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding with the addition of appropriate solid food for the first year and beyond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that Ohio’s 2018 breastfeeding initiation rate of 81.9 percent ranks 36th in the nation. For this year’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Ohio will adopt the theme “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet,” which focuses on the impact of infant feeding on the environment/climate change and the imperative to protect, promote and support breastfeeding for the health of the planet and its people.

The CDC also states that rates of breastfeeding duration and exclusivity are lower among Black infants than among white infants. Increasing rates of breastfeeding initiation and supporting continuation of breastfeeding among Black women might help reduce disparities in breastfeeding duration. Strategies might include improving peer and family support, access to evidence-based maternity care, and employment support.

“In light of the monetary and lifesaving benefits of breastfeeding, all elements of the community, must cooperate and support breastfeeding,” said Schlarman. “Ultimately, our whole society benefits from having healthier mothers, babies and children when breastfeeding is promoted, protected and supported.”

Breastfeeding is a personal choice, but communities play a vital role in informing and supporting a mother’s decision to breastfeed her baby. Returning communities back into a breastfeeding supportive culture will take efforts by family, friends, employers, educational institutions, hospitals and businesses.

One of the most important things businesses and the community can do is to allow mothers to feel comfortable nursing in public. Hungry babies need to eat and Ohio law (Section 3781.55 of the Ohio Revised Code) allows breastfeeding in public. Businesses can show their support by placing the “Breastfeeding Welcome Here” universal sign for breastfeeding in their windows and educate their staffs on the acceptance of breastfeeding in their establishments. They can also encourage their employees and provide a private space (other than a bathroom) to pump. This will increase employee retention and reduce medical costs.

Hospitals can adopt the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding as an indication that they are dedicated to supporting new mothers who choose to breastfeed. By eliminating formula gifts to breastfeeding mothers, they send the message that they believe mothers can make enough milk to breastfeed exclusively.

Educational institutions can support breastfeeding by presenting age appropriate education on the anatomy and physiology of the human body. Local county fairs can teach young children about how other mammals feed their young with milk that is made just for them. Childcare providers and libraries can also stock children’s books that show breastfeeding as a normal part of family life.

“For more information about breastfeeding, TEXT keyword darkewic + your zip code to 67076 or visit www.signupwic.com/local,” Schlarmann concluded. “You can also reach out to the Appalachian Breastfeeding Network Breastfeeding Helpline at 1-888-588-3423.”

Deanna Schlarman, local WIC director, was seen at last year’s Mommy and Me Baby Shower getting food set on the table for attendees at the event at South Park. This year, the event will be held virtually throughout the month of August. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_VIRTUAL-BABY-SHOWER.jpg Deanna Schlarman, local WIC director, was seen at last year’s Mommy and Me Baby Shower getting food set on the table for attendees at the event at South Park. This year, the event will be held virtually throughout the month of August. Linda Moody | The Daily Advocate

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.