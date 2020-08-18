Suspect apprehended for bank robbery

NEW MADISON — One person was taken into custody Tuesday following an early morning bank robbery at the Farmers State bank of New Madison. At approximately 9:39 a.m., deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Farmer’s State Bank, located at 101 South Main Street in New Madison, in reference to a reported armed robbery.

Initial reports of the robbery indicated that an unidentified male entered the bank wearing a black hoodie with a black mask covering his face. It is believed the suspect brandished a firearm before exiting with an unknown amount of money.

Deputies investigating the incident remained on the scene for several hours throughout the course of their investigation. Along with the heavy law enforcement presence, a K9 unit could be observed conducting a search of the surrounding area.

After several hours of investigation, a male suspect was taken into custody in connection with the robbery. Darke County Deputies apprehended the suspect nearly a block away from the crime scene in the 100 block of West Washington Street. The unidentified male was transported from the scene by Tri Village Rescue to Wayne HealthCare for unknown reasons following the arrest.

The incident remains an active investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Unidentified male arrested in connection to New Madison bank robbery