Cats rule Darke Co. Humane Society

Cartoonist Jim Davis, creator of the beloved Garfield series, once said, “Cats rule the world!” Or, at least, they rule the shelter. Indeed, Sherry Burk, director of the Darke County Humane Society, could not agree more.

Last month, the shelter took in 54 cats removed from a well-intended owner who could no longer care for them. Now, because some of the cats gave birth, the numbers have climbed to 83. As the cost for care and maintenance keep rising, the DCHS has spent over $2700 to provide shelter, vet costs and food for these cats and kittens, more adopters are needed to provide them with safe, loving homes. The adoption fee for cats and kittens are typically $45, and include includes a vet wellness check, vaccines, and a feline leukemia test.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), pet hoarding of cats, dogs, and other small animals is a growing problem involving mental health, animal welfare, and public safety issues. In hoarding situations, pets can be put at risk for starvation, illness or even death. Proper veterinary care is essential, but often overlooked, due to the inability of the owner to afford the growing expenses of too many pets in a single dwelling.

Now, due to COVID-19, fundraising opportunities through bingo nights, social gatherings, and other events have all but ceased, causing the DCHS’s emergency fund to be depleted. According to the DCHS, “If you cannot adopt, consider a donation (of any amount), as we have been without income since the pandemic.”

The Darke County Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill shelter located at 7053 St. Rt. 49 North, Greenville, Ohio, 45331. To make a donation or volunteer, please contact Sherry Burk at (937) 548-1009, or email darkecountyhumanesociety@yahoo.com

Darke County Human Society Director Sherry Burk and volunteers with adoptable cats https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_cats.jpg Darke County Human Society Director Sherry Burk and volunteers with adoptable cats Carol Marsh | The Daily Advocate