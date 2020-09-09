Midmark begins new chapter for Inn at Versailles

VERSAILLES — Today’s demolition of the former Inn at Versailles marks a new chapter in its history.

After the Inn caught fire in 2019, Midmark leadership made the decision to rebuild a new hotel and restaurant. Midmark purchased adjacent properties, including the building to the North, formerly Best Bite Grill, and the building to the West, formerly Didier’s Hardware.

Steve Rauch, Inc. (Dayton, Ohio) began the demolition from the back of the building and grounds, then moving to the center, and finally finishing outward, for a successful conclusion to the process. The next phase of the project, involving building and renovation, will see the talents of Brackett Builders, Inc. (Troy, OH), DK Architects (Delaware,OH) and Kimberly O. Designs (Columbus, OH).

Both properties will allow for additional space and an elevated experience for Midmark’s customers. When the project is finished, the economic impact to downtown and the community will be very positive. Midmark’s vision is to make downtown Versailles an overnight destination, not only for its customers, but also for experience seekers across western Ohio and the Midwest region.

“We are thinking through all of the modern elements and amenities that today’s adventure seekers want,” said Monique McGlinch, Vice President of Customer Engagement and Corporate Agile Center of Excellence for Midmark. “We are also considering the impact of COVID-19 on dining or hotel experiences in the future.”

Midmark will announce its branding and design plans to the public later this fall.

“The new project will give a nod to the past, but take a leap toward the future,” said Ken DeMange, Director of Corporate Communications for Midmark. He also expressed that the new hotel will pay homage to the history of the Inn and Versailles, creating an elevated experience for the modern consumer.

According to Midmark, the project is on track to be completed by early spring of 2022.

A final look at the former Inn at Versailles before demolition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_inn-demolition-resize.jpg A final look at the former Inn at Versailles before demolition. Carol Marsh | The Daily Advocate Demolition of the back of the building, conducted by Steve Rauch, Inc. of Dayton, Ohio. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_demolition.jpg Demolition of the back of the building, conducted by Steve Rauch, Inc. of Dayton, Ohio. Carol Marsh | The Daily Advocate Monique McGlinch, Midmark’s Vice President of Customer Engagement and Corporate Agile Center of Excellence, and Ken DeMange, Midmark’s Director of Corporate Communications, stand at the entrance of the former Inn before demolition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/09/web1_demange.jpg Monique McGlinch, Midmark’s Vice President of Customer Engagement and Corporate Agile Center of Excellence, and Ken DeMange, Midmark’s Director of Corporate Communications, stand at the entrance of the former Inn before demolition. Carol Marsh | The Daily Advocate

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

