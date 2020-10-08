Chocolate Walk tickets go on sale

GREENVILLE — The Wayne HealthCare Chocolate Walk on First Friday will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The highly anticipated date for tickets to go on sale is Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m., at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville. This is a ticketed event that serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. All of the chocolate has been donated by participating downtown businesses.

The Wayne HealthCare Chocolate Walk on First Friday is limited to 200 tickets and are on a first-come, first-served basis. It is highly suggested those interested arrive early for tickets. Tickets are $20 each and there is a limit of four per person. No telephone orders will be accepted and you must purchase tickets in person.

Generally, between 20 to 30 downtown businesses and organizations participate in the annual event. Ticket holders will need to check in at the Welcome Center on the day of the event to get a list of participating businesses and a Chocolate Walk bag. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).

Wayne HealthCare’s Chocolate Walk tickets will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Chocolate-Walk-instagram.jpg Wayne HealthCare’s Chocolate Walk tickets will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.