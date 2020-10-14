Eikenberry’s IGA changing supplier

GREENVILLE — Eikenberry’s IGA, located at 1120 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, has been serving the Darke County community since Myron Eikenberry opened the store in 1929.

The store has a deep connection to Greenville and the surrounding areas, and has endured, through thick and thin, for almost 100 years. It represents the best of what a local business can become when a customer-oriented, service-focused mindset is at the forefront of business development.

In order to continue their tradition of great service, Eikenberry’s recently underwent some major changes in their product lines. A handful of the store’s products will now be supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers, as this allows for more products, nearly 2,000 new options, to potentially hit the shelves.

In a video posted to the Eikenberry’s Facebook page, store owner Mark Davis confirmed that the store’s new supplier will open up a number of better options for customers.

“With this new warehouse, we should have a bunch more selection and we will be getting a couple different private label brands. This should be fantastic for everyone, we’re going to have over 2,000 choices to put in,” said Davis.

This week, Eikenberry’s will release their first full advertisement/coupon sheet with the new supplier. Davis stated that he does not take decisions like this lightly, and is making the change solely for the benefit of the customers.

“For the people who grocery shop at Eikenberry’s, their selection is going to increase, I even think pricing is going to be better, and there will be more in-stock items” Davis noted. “We have been working hard to change store labels and make our store the best it can possibly be for our customers.”

Davis concluded that he is extremely excited to see how this change will impact the way people shop. He believes that changing suppliers was the right decision, and that frequent patrons will come to love the new options.

The store is currently in the process of developing a new website, www.eikenberryfoods.com. Davis reported that the website is not quite ready yet, but should be active in the coming weeks. For further questions or information, visit the store, search Eikenberry’s IGA on Facebook, or call 937-548-9214.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, Nathaniel Kubik, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

