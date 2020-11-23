Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

November 14, 11:04 a.m.: Greenville PD was dispatched for a keep-the-peace during a custody hand off. The person who called advised that her child’s stepmother had struck her during an argument. There were no markings and matters between the parties were resolved amicably.

WARRANT

November 19, 12:12 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Wayne HealthCare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in reference to a disorderly conduct complaint. Upon arrival, officers located Nathan McClain, who had two active warrants. He was then detained and transported to the Darke County jail where is he being held on a $1,050 bond.

November 19, 3:34 p.m.: A patrolling officer located and detained Janston Garner, who had an active warrant for failing to appear in court. Garner was also found to be in possession of syringes and was cited for possessing drug abuse instruments.

THEFT

November 17, 12:20 p.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lane in reference to a stolen bicycle. There are no suspects at this time.

November 19, 1:43 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a theft not in progress. Issac Lane was later located issued a citation for theft for stealing approximately $50 worth of merchandise.

TRAFFIC

November 19, 1:32 a.m.: Michael Hall was pulled over for having a paper-printed license plate and was cited for driving under suspension.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

November 17, 3:23 p.m.: Police responded to an alley way near the 500 block of Martin Street in reference to a three-person fight. Upon arrival, officers uncovered that the fight was about each person blowing or raking leaves into the yard of the other. Due to conflicting statements, there was no evidence of who started the fight, so all three people were cited for disorderly conduct.

DRUGS

November 16, 1:26 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop on Meeker Road near Southbrook Drive. Officers located marijuana, suboxone strips, Ritalin, and klonopin. The information was submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

November 18, 12:08 p.m.: Greenville PD responded to the 100 block of Helm Street in reference to an overdose victim in their car. Upon arrival, officers were able to make contact with the victim who consented to a search. When searching, officers located four syringes, what is believed to be methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun. The information was sent to the prosecutor’s office and charges are pending.

DECEASED

November 17, 10:13 p.m.: Police responded to 400 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a dead body. Upon arrival, officers located the body, and the coroner was unable to determine a cause of death. The body was sent to the Miami County lab for further investigation.