Give Poultry Days for Christmas

VERSAILLES — Brighten the holidays with a gift of Poultry Days chicken! Single chicken dinner tickets can be purchased with logoed festival gear in time for Christmas. The perfect stocking stuffer. Purchase tickets when selecting from a wide range of festival gear at 1984creative.com including shirts and hats. Don’t wait to order, because sales end on Friday, Dec. 4 for orders to arrive before Christmas. Each traditional dinner costs $9 and is sized for a single meal with half a chicken, Mike-Sells potato chips, roll, butter, applesauce and the traditional Chilly Willy orange drink.

If you are shopping for a larger group, we also offer a holiday special of 20 chicken halves (no sides) for $145. Chicken prices are rising but you will lock in the price for 2021. Delicious BBQ chicken is taken off the cookers and placed directly in a cooler for pick up. For added fun one lucky purchaser will receive free sides for their cooler. All you need is a credit card to place your order at versaillespoultrydays.com. Purchase now and pick up your chicken at the festival.

Bulk sales last summer were incredible. We heard you loud and clear and for 2021 there will be a separate pick up location for bulk orders. Hot delicious chicken and no waiting in the main drive through line. While the governor’s orders for June are anyone’s guess, Poultry Days will back up our sales. If we don’t serve chicken you will receive a full refund.

Established in 1952, the 70th annual Poultry Days festival is planned for June 11 to 13, 2021. We still plan to offer bulk delivery on Friday, June 11 and will share details in early 2021. We are happy to answer any chicken questions at vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Festival details can be found at versaillespoultrydays.com or follow us on Facebook. Stay healthy Darke County!