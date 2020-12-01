Versailles FFA competes in parlimentary procedure

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA team that competed in the Darke County/Subdistrict FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Nov. 24 over Zoom.

As part of the contest, each team was responsible for completing a fifteen minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using six different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of the rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The varsity team consisted of Chair Luke Billenstein, Secretary Breanna Nieport, and members Cayla Batten, Zoe Billenstein, Dalton Hesson, and Camille George. The varsity team placed first at the county/subdistrict contest and will advance to the district contest on Dec 2.

Versailles FFA also had two teams competing in the first year division, also known as Novice Parliamentary Procedure. Two teams competed, placing first and second in the County/Subdistrict Parliamentary Procedure Contest. The first place team will advance to the district contest on Dec 2.

The first place novice team consisted of President Blake Schmitmeyer, Vice President Colin Batten, Secretary Emmit DeMange, Treasurer Luke Kaiser , Reporter James Schmitmeyer, Sentinel Lincoln Winner, Student Advisor Lucas Timmerman, and member Andrew Lyons. They will be moving onto the district contest on Dec 2.

The second place team consisted of President Andrew Wuebker, Vice President Maggie McGlinch, Secretary Lauren Grogean, Reporter Peyton Gettinger , Treasurer Zander Keller, Student Advisor Matthew Subler, Sentinel Shelby Marchal and member Owen DeMange.

Congratulations to all the Versailles FFA members that competed in Parliamentary Procedure.

The first place eighth grade team, from left to right, back row: Lucas Timmerman, Lincolon Winner, Andrew Lyons, Luke Kaiser and James Schmitmeyer, and front row: Emmit DeMange, Blake Schmitmeyer and Colin Batten. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5478.jpg The first place eighth grade team, from left to right, back row: Lucas Timmerman, Lincolon Winner, Andrew Lyons, Luke Kaiser and James Schmitmeyer, and front row: Emmit DeMange, Blake Schmitmeyer and Colin Batten. Provided photo The second place eighth grade team, from left to right, back row: Peyton Gettinger, Owen DeMange, Zander Kelller, Matthew Subler and Shelby Marchal, and front row: Lauren Grogean, Andrew Wuebker and Maggie McGlinch. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5468.jpg The second place eighth grade team, from left to right, back row: Peyton Gettinger, Owen DeMange, Zander Kelller, Matthew Subler and Shelby Marchal, and front row: Lauren Grogean, Andrew Wuebker and Maggie McGlinch. Provided photo The first place varsity team, from left to right, back row: Breanna Nieport, Dalton Hesson and Luke Billenstein, and front row: Zoe Billenstein, Camille George and Cayla Batten. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG-5487.jpg The first place varsity team, from left to right, back row: Breanna Nieport, Dalton Hesson and Luke Billenstein, and front row: Zoe Billenstein, Camille George and Cayla Batten. Provided photo