Garst scholarship recipients

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum and the Darke County Historical Society are pleased to announce the recipients of the H.G Thomas Medical Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. Awarded were four past Versailles High School graduates: Maggie Hedrick, Jadyn Mangen, Rachel (Shellhaas) Jamison, and Jenna Frantz.

The H.G. Thomas Medical Scholarship program, administered by the Darke County Historical Society, was established and funded in 1971 by Lowell Thomas and his sister Pherbia Thomas Thornburg in memory of their father Dr. Harry G. Thomas. The scholarship program was later increased by a bequest from Lowell Thomas’s estate, and the fund’s interest also supplements the endowment.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must graduate from a Darke County high school and must have been accepted into an accredited medical school. Students may be considered for scholarship awards for each of their first four years of medical school. Further information is available by contacting Garst Museum.