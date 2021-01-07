Midmark offering $20K technical scholarship

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools.

Eligible seniors must pursue a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in engineering, including mechanical, electrical, computer, industrial and software engineering or computer information systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship recipient will intern during their college summer breaks, beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year. After college graduation, the student will receive full-time employment with Midmark. The student must commit to at least three years of employment with Midmark to retain the scholarship payments. Paid out incrementally throughout a four-year program, the recipient is chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark Teammates.

Interested students should contact their guidance counselor for more information and an application form. Scholarship applications are due by Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, and should be emailed to MidmarkTechnicalScholarship@midmark.com.

