Infant among 3 injured in crash

PALESTINE — A seven-month-old infant was among those injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash that resulted in the transport of three people to Wayne HealthCare.

At approximately 6:52 a.m., emergency personnel from Liberty Township Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies to the 1600 block of U.S. Route 36 for a one-vehicle rollover injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a red 1993 Ford Explorer, driven by Victoria Greer, 25, of Lorain, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 east of Palestine. Ms. Greer is said to have fallen asleep, causing her vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway striking the side ditch resulting in the vehicle to go airborne and then roll at least once before coming to rest on its top.

Greer, as well as a front-seat passenger, Kenneth Wilcox II, 31, of Lorain, and a 7-month-old daughter, were all extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means prior to being treated and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. LifeFlight had been requested to the scene to aid in the treatment and transport of at least one patient, but was unable to fly due to inclement weather conditions.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A rollover crash Sunday morning resulted in three being transported to Wayne HealthCare for treatment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Comer-87334.jpeg A rollover crash Sunday morning resulted in three being transported to Wayne HealthCare for treatment. Darke County Media image

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com