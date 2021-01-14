Portman issues statement on impeachment

CINCINNATI — On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with “inciting insurrection” during the Jan. 6 demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Ten Republican representatives joined the Democrats to vote in favor of the measure. The article of impeachment will now go before the U.S. Senate. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) said a trial would likely not happen before Jan. 20, when Joe Biden is inaugurated. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to convict Trump.

In response to the House impeachment vote, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement Wednesday:

“As I said yesterday, the attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself, and the President bears some responsibility for what occurred. It was important that the President clearly stated today that violence of any kind is unacceptable,” he said.

“Today the House voted to impeach the President for his role in the events of January 6. If the Senate proceeds with an impeachment trial, I will do my duty as a juror and listen to the cases presented by both sides,” said Portman.

“President-Elect Biden has rightly said he wants to set a new tone of greater unity as his administration begins. All of us should be concerned about the polarization in our country and work toward bringing people together. If the Senate conducts an impeachment trial, among my considerations will be what is best to help heal our country rather than deepen our divisions,” he concluded.

