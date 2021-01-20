Court hears trafficking, domestic charges

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jacob P. Ritchie, 29, of New Madison, appeared in court for a change of plea. Ritchie pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Possible, but not mandatory, sentences include 16 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. On this case, a license suspension is a mandatory requirement of sentencing. Ritchie is currently out on an OR bond.

Shane J. Perreira, 36, of Union City, was arraigned on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, Perreira faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 months, and a maximum fine of $5,000, neither of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Randall Breaden. Perreira is currently out on an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for March 5.

Blake A. Jester, 36, of Indiana, appeared in court as a fugitive from justice. Jester was arrested in Darke County on a warrant from the Jay County, Indiana Circuit Court. The warrant was issued in reference to a charge against Jester citing battery of a public safety officer. In order to be extradited, the prosecutor’s office has to prove Jester is the correct person, which would verify the warrant. If the person identifies him/herself they can be transported without any further hearings. Jester denied, and noted that he would be finding his own lawyer for an upcoming hearing on March 1. His bond is currently set at $15,000 cash, surety, or property.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

