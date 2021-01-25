Bridges To College thankful for successful fundraising campaign

DARKE COUNTY — While 2020 was certainly a challenging and interesting year, it has also served as a reminder to count one’s blessings and to be thankful for the good in the world.

As with many non-profits, Bridges To College was concerned how the pandemic would affect the ability to serve our community. Fundraising during normal times can be challenging for non-profits, so the concern was great. When the decision was made to postpone its annual golf fundraiser in June, The Karlh McCallister Memorial, the organization decided to call on its closest supporters for a fundraising campaign in lieu of a golf outing.

The McCallister Family and the Hansbarger Companies generously pledged to match all donations dollar for dollar up to $5,000 to help Bridges To College meet its goal of $15,000 to replenish the funds normally raised from the goal outing. Due to the generous support of the community and its supporters, Bridges To College is thankful and grateful to report the campaign was successful in meeting the goal.

Bridges To College (B2C) wishes to say thank you to all its supporters: $5,000 McCallister Family and the Hansbarger Companies. $2,500 Campus Donor: Greenville National Bank and Park National Bank. $1,000 President Donor: Todd and Linda Hickerson, Ken Neff Family, MJS Plastics, Inc. and Rodney Oda. $500 Dean Donor: Jim and Sharon Buchy. An additional 15 supporters contributed to the campaign from the $100 to $250 donor level, which can be found on the organization’s website www.bridges2college.org

B2C also receives annual funding as a partner program of the Darke County United Way as well as from Greenville Technology, Inc. Both are longtime supporters and key to the success of the organization.

Bridges To College helps students in Darke County through one-on-one mentoring, campus visits, scholarships, FAFSA filing assistance, ACT prep, researching financial aid, and overall educational programming. It is an active working partnership between the director, Anne McKinney, and the local schools and guidance departments. Anne’s role is to serve as a “College Coach” to mentor students and families of all demographics, be it on guidance on traditional four year universities, or two year or trade/skill based career paths. The path beyond a high school education can be intimidating and filled with questions. Bridges To College helps students and families by doing “whatever it takes” to help with the process.

Members of the McCallister family and Bridges to College board members pictured below. From L to R: Matt Steyer, Anne Allread, Ken Neff, Sarah Hemer, Anne McKinney, Christopher Fourman, Lisa Martin, Kendall Hemer, Marlise McCallister, and Nicki Gillespie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_IMG-0399.jpg Members of the McCallister family and Bridges to College board members pictured below. From L to R: Matt Steyer, Anne Allread, Ken Neff, Sarah Hemer, Anne McKinney, Christopher Fourman, Lisa Martin, Kendall Hemer, Marlise McCallister, and Nicki Gillespie. Provided photo