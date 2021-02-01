DC 4-H Holstein Club meets, elects officers

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Holstein Club met virtually Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., on Zoom. At the meeting, the officers accepted their positions. Club President is Renea Schmitmeyer, Vice-President is Tyler Kress, Secretary is Alexis Barhorst, Treasurer is Tevin Felver, and Reporter is Tasya Felver.

Darke County Recognition awards will go to club members Renea Schmitmeyer and Alexis Barhorst for Leadership, and Shawna and Maria Schmitmeyer for Achievement.

The club voted for families to pay dues this year. Enrollment for 4-H is now open online and families were asked to sign-up as quickly as possible in case of issues. A reminder was given that the Darke County T-shirt contest entries are due by Jan. 31, 2021.

The next meeting of the Darke County Holstein Club will be Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., on Zoom.

4-H is the largest out of school youth organization in the United States with over 7 million youth members. Extension Offices staff and are responsible for 4-H programs in every county and city. Whether you live in a city, suburb or rural area, 4-H has many options. Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade as of January 1 of the current project year, and requires enrollment in an authorized Ohio 4-H club or group under the direction of an OSU Extension professional or an approved adult volunteer.

For more information on Darke County 4-H, visit www.darke.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/join-darke-county-4-h-youth-development-program