Portman named top Republican on committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that he has been named the Ranking Member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He released the following statement:

“I look forward to serving as Ranking Member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and working with Chairman Peters to perform bipartisan oversight of our federal agencies and craft legislation to protect Ohio and our country from growing threats. I plan to prioritize cybersecurity as we continue oversight of the SolarWinds breach, and will continue working in a bipartisan manner on the investigation into the security failings at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th in a fair, thorough, and expeditious manner along with the other committees of jurisdiction – the Rules Committee, Appropriations Committee, Intelligence Committee, Armed Services Committee, and the Judiciary Committee – so that such a tragedy does not happen again,” he said.

Portman added, “I will also work with my colleagues to ensure transparency in the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts and on-shoring production of necessary supplies, continue to address the ongoing addiction epidemic, safeguard communities from the scourge of human trafficking, and hold foreign actors accountable for their actions that threaten our national security.”

NOTE: In addition to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Portman will continue to serve on the Senate Finance Committee, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the Joint Economic Committee.

