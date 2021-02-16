Snow buries county, closes schools

DARKE COUNTY — Upwards of 6 to 8 inches of snow fell across Darke County Monday, causing the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to issue a Level 2 Snow Advisory at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

All schools in Darke County canceled classes or conducted e-learning days Tuesday.

ODOT District 7 asked drivers to stay home, and warned motorists who did venture out to slow down, move over and give plow trucks room to work.

The Darke Co. Highway Dept. said many county roads were impassible from the snowfall and high winds and reported four-wheel drive vehicles were “stuck everywhere through the overnight.”

After Tuesday light flurries, more snow is expected Wednesday evening, with possible accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Temperature highs will remain in the teens or 20s through Saturday, with lows reaching 0 degrees. Sunday will see the start of a warming trend with highs expected in the mid-30s.