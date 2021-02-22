Jr. Fair Committee Poultry Clinic offered Apr. 10

DARKE COUNTY — All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds, sponsored by Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.

A free lunch will be served at the conclusion of the clinic sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic will focus on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship, fair selection and biosecurity. Michael Schlumbohm, the 2020 Darke County Poultry Judge, will be the main presenter at the clinic. Michael will focus on nutrition, selection and care.

In addition to Michael, Dr. Tim Barman, Cooper Farm Vet, will speak about biosecurity, animal ethics and proper care of animals. Poultry showmanship will also be demonstrated. Also, information and updates will be provided on the mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, updates on processing, outstanding poultry exhibitors and Darke County Poultry Royalty program. Junior fair poultry exhibitors can practice through upcoming skillathon information at the clinic.

This clinic is great opportunity to expand knowledge of your poultry projects and get prepared for upcoming fairs! The program will also feature door prizes. Please RSVP by Friday, Apr. 2, 2021, by calling Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369, Cindy Mayo at 937-417-2296 or Amy Addis 937-216-2107, or email Dena at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org , Cindy Mayo at cmayo217@hotmail.com or Amy Addis at amyjoaddis@centurylink.net

