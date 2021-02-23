Davidson announces 2021 academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) announced Ohio’s Eighth District’s service academy nominations for the class of 2025.

In order to earn an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy, students must first be nominated by their Congressman, Senator, or the Vice President of the United States. Two review boards, consisting of 11 former military and community leaders, aided Rep. Davidson in the interview and vetting process. The highly competitive nomination and appointment process considers a student’s academic record, athletic achievement, and leadership qualities.

A graduate of West Point himself, Rep. Davidson also serves on the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Military Academy.

“The Eighth District is home to impressive and patriotic students. Meeting with and nominating students to attend the service academies is one of the best parts of this job. I am confident each and every student nominated would serve honorably and be a credit to our district and the nation. They and their families should be very proud of the achievement earning a nomination represents.

Several students earned nominations to multiple academies. Darke County students earning nominations include Carter V.E. Rhodehamel of Arcanum and Cody M. Williams of Ansonia.

U.S. Air Force Academy

Keegan Day, Lakota West High School

William D. Lauer, Badin High School

William Mannier, Graham High School

Carter V.E. Rhodehamel, Arcanum High School

Colin T. Richards, Fairfield High School

Dominic Root, Northwestern High School

Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

William Mannier, Graham High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Jeffrey Z. Brewer, Lakota West, Naval Academy Prep School

Keegan Day, Lakota West High School

Brady C. Huber, Northwestern High School

William Mannier, Graham High School

Marissa Meyer, Fairfield High School

Michael J. Middleton, Hamilton High School

Zoe M. Moore, Talawanda High School, The Ohio State University

Francis R. Munafo, Badin High School

Morgan Parrish, Butler Technical High School

Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School

U.S. Military Academy

William Mannier, Graham High School

Michael J. Middleton, Hamilton High School

Francis R. Munafo, Badin High School

Katherine E. Niewald, Lakota East School

Brett A. Slattery, LaSalle High School

Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School

Cody M. Williams, Ansonia High School

A congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance to a service academy. Cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.

Ansonia, Arcanum students nominated