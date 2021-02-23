Davidson announces 2021 academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) announced Ohio’s Eighth District’s service academy nominations for the class of 2025.
In order to earn an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy, students must first be nominated by their Congressman, Senator, or the Vice President of the United States. Two review boards, consisting of 11 former military and community leaders, aided Rep. Davidson in the interview and vetting process. The highly competitive nomination and appointment process considers a student’s academic record, athletic achievement, and leadership qualities.
A graduate of West Point himself, Rep. Davidson also serves on the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Military Academy.
“The Eighth District is home to impressive and patriotic students. Meeting with and nominating students to attend the service academies is one of the best parts of this job. I am confident each and every student nominated would serve honorably and be a credit to our district and the nation. They and their families should be very proud of the achievement earning a nomination represents.
Several students earned nominations to multiple academies. Darke County students earning nominations include Carter V.E. Rhodehamel of Arcanum and Cody M. Williams of Ansonia.
U.S. Air Force Academy
Keegan Day, Lakota West High School
William D. Lauer, Badin High School
William Mannier, Graham High School
Carter V.E. Rhodehamel, Arcanum High School
Colin T. Richards, Fairfield High School
Dominic Root, Northwestern High School
Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
William Mannier, Graham High School
U.S. Naval Academy
Jeffrey Z. Brewer, Lakota West, Naval Academy Prep School
Keegan Day, Lakota West High School
Brady C. Huber, Northwestern High School
William Mannier, Graham High School
Marissa Meyer, Fairfield High School
Michael J. Middleton, Hamilton High School
Zoe M. Moore, Talawanda High School, The Ohio State University
Francis R. Munafo, Badin High School
Morgan Parrish, Butler Technical High School
Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School
U.S. Military Academy
William Mannier, Graham High School
Michael J. Middleton, Hamilton High School
Francis R. Munafo, Badin High School
Katherine E. Niewald, Lakota East School
Brett A. Slattery, LaSalle High School
Micah D. Tracy, Milton Union High School
Cody M. Williams, Ansonia High School
A congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance to a service academy. Cadets and midshipmen commit to serving at least five years in their respective military branch upon graduation.