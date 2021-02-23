Bradford Library hosts ‘Soup Swap’ March 13

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be hosting its second “Soup Swap” Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, from 11 to 12 p.m.

Participants will need to sign up at the library to attend. When signing up, please pick up a containers and recipe card. Then, each participant simply makes the soup at home, packages it in the containers provided, and brings it in with the recipe on the day of the swap.

The fun begins when swappers will take turns choosing the soups they want to take home. Each swapper will take home the same amount of soup he or she brings. The Bradford Library recommends bringing in at least four quarts. Participants will also go home with a recipe booklet containing all the soups that were brought in that day. This is a great opportunity to put some soup back for those chilly days in late winter and early spring.

Participation is limited to 10 cooks, so don’t wait to sign up. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and participants will be asked to wear a facial covering.

Questions about this event? Please call the library at 937-448-2612, or stop in the library, located at 138 East Main Street in Bradford during regular hours: Mon. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Tues. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Thurs. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Fri. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sat. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Bradford Public Library will be hosting its second “Soup Swap” Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021 from 11 to 12 p.m. This is a great opportunity to put some soup back for those chilly days in late winter and early spring. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_soup-with-spoon-.jpg Bradford Public Library will be hosting its second “Soup Swap” Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021 from 11 to 12 p.m. This is a great opportunity to put some soup back for those chilly days in late winter and early spring. Metro image