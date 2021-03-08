Darke County Rabbit Raisers meet

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Rabbit Raisers held a meeting on Feb. 16, 2021, via Zoom. The club has been meeting virtually.

We discussed how to register for 4-H and the enrollment deadline of April 1, 2021. Members were encouraged to look at the project books online and reminded of what projects to sign up for to participate in the Darke County Fair.

Our new officers were recognized. Congratulation to all of the new officers. Our club decided to pay for all members to be ARBA members for this coming year. We all were encouraged to write and send cards to one of our club members who needed our support.

We also talked about our upcoming rabbit show that will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds on March 28. Our club will be in charge of the raffle table. We were all encouraged to work on getting donations for the raffle. 4-H week will be March 7 through March 13. We can show support by making posters and hanging them in our school or local businesses.

The Rabbit Raisers’ next meeting will be held March 16 at 7 p.m. We meet every third Tuesday of the month. If you are interested in joining our club or 4-H, contact the Darke County Extension for more information.