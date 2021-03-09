Commissioners talk grants, airport

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss new leases, upcoming grants, and the Darke County Airport Planning and Advisory Board. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board heard an OSU extension update from Rhonda Williams, who provided some brief details about the extension’s current happenings. Williams also introduced Taylor Dill, the recent hire who will serve as Agriculture and Natural Resources educator at the branch.

The board recognized a notice to lessor between Geoffrey P. Surber and the Darke County Commissioners for the Darke County Solid Waste Department office building located at 684 Wagner Avenue, Unit C, in Greenville. The commissioners opted to renew the lease agreement for the building, which will last from March 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2026. The lease will total $27,000 and be paid in equal monthly installments of $450 on the first day of each month. The commissioners noted that the price had not been raised since the last time the lease was signed, and thanked Surber for his cooperation and support.

The commissioners heard quotes for the new handicap ramp entrance at Garst Avenue and approved Arcon Builders. The total cost of the project, covering material, labor and equipment costs, is $5,100.

Resolution (R-69-2021) was approved. This resolution recognized and reappointed members of the Airport Planning and Advisory board. The board is as follows: Monty Stump, Citizen-At-Large, serving from Jan. 2020 to Dec. 2022. James Poeppelman, Citizen-At-Large, serving from Jan. 2019 to Dec. 2021. Dennis Mestemaker, Wayne Twp. Rep., serving from Jan. 2019 to Dec. 2021. Ken Timmerman, Citizen-At-Large, serving from Jan. 2020 to Dec. 2022. Todd Dammeyer, Midmark Corp. Rep., serving from Jan. 2021 to Dec. 2023. The commission noted that the board consists of representatives who either own airplanes at the airport, or can provide sound advice about the direction of the airport. All members on the board serve three year, appointed terms.

The board reviewed a request for qualifications for the Housing Impact & Preservation (CHIP) grant program. The county will be receiving qualifications and cost proposals for professional services proposed by the PY 2021 CHIP program as follows:

Application preparation

Environmental review board preparation

Administrative and implementation assistance

Housing inspection services

Licensed lead abatement contractor services

Licensed lead risk assessor services

Lead clearance technician services

Requests for qualifications and proposals must be received by 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 7. Please send information to the following address: Darke County Board of Commissioners, Attention: Grants Office, Administrative Building, 520 S. Broadway Street, Greenville, OH 45331.

The board approved a notice of intent to request the release of funds for the ADA accessible chair lift for the Darke County Administrative Building. The board will be submitting a request to the State of Ohio on or about, but not before, March 19 for the release of federal funds. The estimated cost of the project is $20,000 and the funds will come courtesy of the CDBG Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Program.

The meeting concluded by the commissioners issuing a proclamation for 4-H week, and releasing the monthly inventory report obligations and securities for the Darke County Journal.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the board, call 937-547-7370.

