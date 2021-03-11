Commissioners discuss courthouse repairs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to declare an emergency on repairs for the west outside wall of the Darke County courthouse. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

Resolution (R-71-2021) was approved and declared an emergency. This resolution pertains to the limestone wall on the west outside wall of the courthouse, which is beginning to wear away. The board declared an emergency to be exempt from competitive bidding. Arcon Builders in Arcanum was hired at a rate of no more than $3,500 to inspect the wall and make recommendations. Arcon stated they plan to use a lift to inspect the issue and perform necessary repairs. If further damage is found, the company will alert the commissioners prior to beginning more repairs.

The board approved an expense request to the Darke Co. Sheriff’s Office for Criminal and Drug Interdiction Training for a deputy. This training will take place in Cincinnati on May 10 and the estimated total cost is $299.

The board approved the hiring of Scott Lind to the Michaels Resource & Treatment Center in Greenville. Lind will serve as the full-time program administrator effective April 4. The board also approved the resignation of an employee at the Darke County Kennel and approved the hiring of an animal control officer, Destiny Stephens, effective March 10.

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

