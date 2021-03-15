Sure Shot Tap House to open in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Sure Shot Tap House is excited to announce its first phase opening date of Thursday, March 18, 2021. Formerly The Bistro Off Broadway, the tap house is located at 117 E. Fifth Street in Greenville. The new location offers customers a place to eat, drink, and socialize in a way that differs from the typical tap house.

The project, which was first announced to the community in February 2019, took roughly two years to complete and is comprised of two separate downtown buildings. As a result of COVID-19, the project was slowed.

“This project took a lot of work by a ton of individuals, and I couldn’t be happier to finally see it come to fruition. I felt like a place like Sure Shot has been desired in this area for quite some time and I hope everyone in the community is just as happy as we are to finally see the doors open,” stated developer Andrew Riffle. “We spent a ton of time to ensure every last detail of Sure Shot is just perfect so that when customers come in they are just blown away.”

Sure Shot is an Annie Oakley themed western tap house, which will offer a full beverage experience with 46 draft domestic and craft beers, wines, ciders, seltzers, cocktails and bourbons, as well as a beer inspired full menu. The 46 taps will be a state-of-the-art self-serving system, allowing the patrons to pay by the ounce so they can try new styles or drink old favorites. Either way, the customer has total freedom to pour. Customers can even come in and get beer to go whether taking it home or drinking it in the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and visiting many of the amazing downtown businesses.

Sure Shot plans to continue offering venue space that will be rentable for special events such as holidays, rehearsal and retirement parties, weddings, class reunions, business seminars and more. We encourage previous Bistro Venue space customers to reach out to secure their dates. Sure Shot will also host sponsored events throughout the year, such as First Fridays, an event during the Horse Parade and during Annie Oakley Days. Be sure to check Sure Shot’s event calendar online for these public events.

Sure Shot will be opening to the public in phases to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Phase one will be bar only (with just a few snacks) and phase two, which will be announced in a few weeks, will be the menu roll out.

“We put a lot of work into making Sure Shot a reality. We just want to make sure staffing is properly trained to set both our employees and customers up for success when they come to visit so they have a wonderful experience,” Riffle stated. “The food menu is complete and the food license is secured, so we just need to figure out as a team when the best time is to pull the trigger.”

For more information on what beers are on the wall, hours, the event schedule, and more, visit sureshottaphouse.com or search for the business on Facebook.

The self-serve nature of the tap house allows guests to pour their own drinks, which are priced by the ounce, rather than by the glass size. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2468.jpg The self-serve nature of the tap house allows guests to pour their own drinks, which are priced by the ounce, rather than by the glass size. Sure Shot encompasses two seperate, sapcious builidings on Fifth Street, just off of Broadway, in Greenville. As the weather permits, a number of outdoor seating locations will be used as well. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2469.jpg Sure Shot encompasses two seperate, sapcious builidings on Fifth Street, just off of Broadway, in Greenville. As the weather permits, a number of outdoor seating locations will be used as well.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

