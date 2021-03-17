Natural egg dyeing offered at DCP

DARKE COUNTY — For the past 20 years Darke County Parks has offered Natural Egg Dyeing prior to the Easter holiday. Although 2020 put a pause on this annual tradition, DCP is excited to bring this program back for 2021. While still prevented from gathering in large numbers, the natural egg dyeing event will be offered as a take home kit.

Registered participants will pick up their complete kit on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A private YouTube video link will be emailed to families with detailed instructions led by longtime park volunteer Mara Cox. Mara hails from Latvia and will share the Latvian tradition and history of dyeing eggs.

The fee for this special event is only $2 per person. Register at www.darkecountyparks.org or call 937-548-0165. Space is limited and will fill quickly.

Longtime park volunteer Mara Cox will share the Latvian tradition and history of dyeing eggs. To participate, register at www.darkecountyparks.org or call 937-548-0165. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Egg-Dyeing-1.jpg Longtime park volunteer Mara Cox will share the Latvian tradition and history of dyeing eggs. To participate, register at www.darkecountyparks.org or call 937-548-0165. Courtesy of Megan Schmidt The natural egg dyeing program will be offered as a take home kit which can be picked up Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required for this program, and the cost is $2. per kit. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Egg-Dyeing-2.jpg The natural egg dyeing program will be offered as a take home kit which can be picked up Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required for this program, and the cost is $2. per kit. Courtesy of Megan Schmidt