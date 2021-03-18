Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One fun “cool cat” fact is that most cats have 18 toes in total: five toes on each two front paws (including the dewclaw) and four toes on the two back paws. However, some felines may be born with genetic mutations that may give them more claws and toes. Polydactyl cats may have as many as 30 toes and claws — usually, one extra toe per paw, but sometimes, as many as three extra toes. Extra toes commonly have claws that grow at odd angles and require frequent trimmings.

Gray, a three-year-old white and gray female Shorthair, is a very serious and attentive cat. Nothing escapes her notice!

Socks, a one-and-a-half-year-old “tuxedo” male Shorthair, is a friendly, sharp-dressed “cool cat” searching for his forever home.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Gray https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Gray.jpg Gray Photo courtesy of Rob Penrod Socks https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Socks.jpg Socks Photo courtesy of Rob Penrod