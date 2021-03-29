Arcanum cancels ‘Old Fashioned Days’

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Business Association (ABA) recently made the difficult decision to cancel the town’s annual, “Old Fashioned Days,” scheduled for early May 2021.

The decision comes on the heels of a tough year for the association. ABA President Rose Lambert said the association’s funding is down significantly from previous years, in part due to the cancellation of last year’s event. A lack of volunteers has also become an issue for the organization. In addition, Lambert noted that the COVID-19 outlook is difficult to predict, and the board figured it would be best to support other events throughout the year.

“We see this as a rebuilding year as we try to regroup and pick up where we left off two years ago,” said Lambert. “We understand this may upset some people, but we want this to be a positive seeing as we made the decision in order to support our other events throughout the year such as the block party and bean supper in the fall.”

Lambert also stated that the group feels a sense of responsibility to support Arcanum High School seniors through their scholarship fund, which entails giving out scholarships to graduating seniors moving on to further their education.

Though the decision was not an easy one, Lambert and the ABA board view this as a necessary step to begin rebuilding after a difficult 2020.

George Street in Arcanum. "Old Fashioned Days" is typically hosted at the beginning of May every year on George Street, and features food vendors, a car show, and live entertainment. The event has been canceled for 2021.

Business association lacks funds, volunteers

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

