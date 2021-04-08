Court hears burglary, forgery charges

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Please court on Monday to be arraigned on indictments or enter into a guilty plea. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Carrie Mendenhall, 29, of Greenville, appeared in court on Monday to be arraigned on two counts of burglary, both second-degree felonies. If convicted, Mendenhall faces a maximum prison sentence of 16 to 20 years, and a maximum fine of $30,000. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and her bond was continued at $15,000 as previously set. She was appointed a public defender and her next appearance is scheduled for May 3.

Miranda Cheadle, 28, of Greenville, entered into a guilty plea on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Cheadle had previously pleaded not guilty, and entered into the change of plea alongside her attorney. Though not mandatory, Cheadle could serve up to 12 months in prison and have to pay a $2,500 fine. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20. She is currently out on an OR bond.

Zackary J.T. Woomer, 22, of Warren, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, each fifth-degree felonies. One count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The court then proceeded to sentencing where Woomer was sentenced to 14 days in jail with 14 days credit, and ordered to pay restitution to Greenville Federal Bank in the amount of $5,318.24. A bond was then set for Woomer to be released to Butler County where he is the defendant in another ongoing case.

