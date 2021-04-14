Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY —Rocky, a tan and white five-year-old intact male Terrier Mix, is a very sweet boy who came to the shelter as a stray. Rocky is a very easy going dog who loves attention and he doesn’t seem to mind the company of other dogs. Rocky walks well on a leash, knows how to sit, and is very social. He loves everyone he meets. Rocky did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines. Rocky is dewormed, microchipped, and heartworm negative. Rocky’s adoption fee is $80.

Molly, a beautiful one-year-old black, white and brown Hound Mix, is a very lovable girl who came to the shelter as a stray. Molly walks well on a leash, knows how to sit, loves attention, and especially likes to give hugs. Molly did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines. Molly is dewormed, microchipped, and heartworm negative. Molly’s adoption fee is $80.

Come and meet Rocky and Molly at the The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.