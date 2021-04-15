Darke Co. Parks Earth Day events

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Park District will be hosting a family fun day in celebration of both Earth Day and Trails Day on April 22 and 24. There will be several fun family activities scheduled throughout each day. Registration is required for this event.

Coffee with the Birds: April 22 at 8 a.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. Come enjoy some shade-grown coffee while learning about how songbird migration and coffee are deeply connected. Once we enjoy our brew, we’ll take a cup for the trail as we turn our eyes to the skies looking for the birds that benefit the most from shade-grown coffee, warblers!

Wildflowers of Coppess: April 22 at 1 p.m. at the Coppess Nature Sanctuary. Let’s spend the celebration of our beautiful planet wandering the trails of Coppess Nature Sanctuary enjoying the wildflowers in bloom.

Bird Walk: April 24 at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. During this morning bird walk, we’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of spring as the spring migration is underway. Bring your binoculars and see what we can find!

Cycling the Trail: April 24 at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. Enjoy a beginner or advanced bike ride with a naturalist on the Tecumseh Trail.

Conservation Stations: Hands-on fun April 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bish Discovery Center Naturalists will set-up hands-on activities around the grounds of Bish Discovery Center including flower pounding, giant bubbles, rockets, painting pots, and upcycled wind catchers.

Darke Soil & Water Conservation District will also host an activity. Badges BBQ food truck will be set up in the Bish Discovery Center parking lot on April 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab some delicious lunch while you enjoy the festivities! For more information or to register visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or call 937-548-0165.

The Darke Co. Parks District is hosting Earth Day events at the end of April. Register today for numerous fun and educational programs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_earthday_event.jpg The Darke Co. Parks District is hosting Earth Day events at the end of April. Register today for numerous fun and educational programs. Provided photo