Versailles FFA places 1st in state events

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA virtually participated in the State Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event and placed first in the state on Friday, April 16.

Students tested over environmental and natural resources topics, did a team pratricium over water, soil and eco-system analysis and GPS, and presented a presentation about agroforestry. Participants competing in the event included: Alex and Caleb Kaiser, who tied for fourth overall; Jayden Groff, who placed seventh overall; and Kristopher Marshal, who placed ninth overall. Students will compete at the 2021 National FFA Convention in the fall.

A special thank you to John Kaiser for coaching the team and Tim Rank of Darke County Soil & Water for helping with the soil portion of the contest. This team earned the right to compete in this contest after placing first in the State Wildlife Career Development Event. Congratulations to all and good luck at Nationals!

