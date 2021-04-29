Jackson Friendship 4-H Club holds April meeting

DARKE COUNTY — Jackson Friendship 4-H Club’s March meeting was held on April 12, 2021, by Zoom, due to the current restrictions from COVID-19.

The meeting was called to order by president Kylee Winner. Members and guests said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Molly Barga gave the secretary’s report.

In Old Business, members were reminded to call the Extension Office to order their project books. All members who are required to complete Quality Assurance should look on the Darke County 4-H website for options and times available.

In New Business, the club has several new members so Nancy will be placing an order for club T-shirts. Please let her know before the May meeting if you need a shirt. Nancy will email a club calendar to all members soon with important 4-H dates. Kylee Winner gave an update on the Blessing Box in Ansonia: a total of two cases of canned meat was purchased with money earned from community service projects and put into the Blessing Box in Ansonia during the months of November, December, and January.

In Advisor Reports, Nancy told the group that she has not yet received any information from Eldora about bleacher clean-up.

Before the meeting adjourned, Duane Scholl gave an update about requirements for showing pigs at the fair. Annie Hissong also mentioned that Zane received a $30 check from Kellers from buying feed.

The next meeting will be May 17, 2021. Time and location to be determined depending on any updates from the Extension Office.