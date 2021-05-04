GHS to host Band of Pride 5K Aug. 7

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School marching band will host the Band of Pride 5K on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. at Greenville High School, located at 100 Greenwave Way.

The race is 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles, in length, and is open to runners or walkers, as well as strollers and dogs. The race divisions are divided up by male and female, then by age groups, such as 10 and under, 11 to 14, 15 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 and up. Custom medals will be given to the top three males and females overall as well as those in each age division. If runners forget to bring water, they can use the water station provided along the course. Race times will be posted on the GT Races website at www.gtraces.com

Be sure to stay after the race for the door prizes and post-race refreshments. It costs $20 to register in advance with a shirt order and $15 to register in advance without a shirt order. All of the 5K proceeds will benefit the Greenville High School marching band. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Greenville/BandofPride5K