Greenville police blotter

ASSAULT

May 1, 2:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to an assault. Officers observed Rusty Swartz on the scene with a bloody stab wound to his hand. Swartz denied an ambulance and claimed his neighbor, Stanley Grillot III, stabbed him. After getting statements from Grillot, Swartz and a witness, officers issued Grillot a citation for assault.

WARRANT

May 1, 7:10 p.m.: Aaron Hickey was arrested on an active warrant near N. Ohio Street. Hickey was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail on $525 bond.

May 1, 10:04 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a subject with active warrants. Upon arrival, police located Michael Crawford, who had two active warrants in Darke County. Crawford was transported to the Darke Co. Jail where he was incarcerated without bond.

May 1, 11:35 p.m.: Matthew Bowlin was arrested on an active felony warrant for parole violation near the 100 block of Memorial Drive. After a foot pursuit prior to Bowlin’s arrest, officers searched the route and found a black zipped container that contained two baggies of an unknown crystal substance, an unknown powder substance, 45 individual bundles containing an unknown white powder substance, a baggie of marijuana and two resealed cigar wrappers containing an unknown substance. All items will be sent to the crime lab for analysis. Bowlin was taken to the Darke County Jail and released to staff.

May 1, 2:59 a.m.: Katrina Fitzgerald was arrested on an active warrant from the Sidney Police Department during a traffic stop on Wagner Avenue. Fitzgerald was transported to Versailles where was she was released to the Sidney Police Department on $575 bond.

THEFT

May 1, 8:19 p.m.: A victim reported to officers that their car had been stolen that afternoon at Captain D’s, 656 Wagner Avenue. Officers collected information from the victim with no suspects at this time.

VANDALISM

May 3, 1:02 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martin Street in reference to a vehicle vandalism that occurred on May 2. Photos were taken of the damage with no leads or suspects at this time.

