Rollin’ into good times, family fun

GREENVILLE — As the tops roll down, the hoods go up, and “the classics” come cruising in, Darke County residents – and especially classic car enthusiasts – know that summer’s good times and family fun are just around the corner.

Over 140 classic cars were on display for event goers at the Legendary Rolling 50s Classic Car Show, which happened Saturday evening, May 8, at the Greenville Kroger’s, located on Wagner Avenue.

“We are so thankful for the great weather and turnout,” said Dave Niley, owner of Rolling 50s Classics, Inc. which sponsored the event. “We would also like to thank Kroger’s for allowing us to be out here.”

Complete with classic 50s and 60s music provided by Kroozin’ with DJ Fast Eddie, car enthusiasts from across Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky came together to celebrate their love of classic cars, beautiful restorations, and imaginative presentations. Cars were judged in many categories, and awards were also given for oldest and youngest driver.

The next Rolling 50s Classics event will take place Saturday, June 20, 2021, at 39th Annual Father’s Day Rolling 50s Car Show & Swap Meet, located on the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m. Cars of all classes are invited to show. General Admission is $2.

To pre-register show cars or reserve swap space, contact Dave Niley at 937-548-4517 (evenings), or Kenny Erwin 937-337-6701 (evenings), Woody at 937-459-0755, or at Rolling 50’s Classics, Inc. at P.O. Box 33, Ansonia, OH 45303.

Ryan Bruner (pictured) checks out the dash of this pennant blue 1954 Corvette, owned by his grandfather, Greenville resident Jim Kelly, at the Rolling 50s Classic Car Show on Saturday at Krogers, located on Wagner Ave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Boy-driving-1954-Corvette.jpg Ryan Bruner (pictured) checks out the dash of this pennant blue 1954 Corvette, owned by his grandfather, Greenville resident Jim Kelly, at the Rolling 50s Classic Car Show on Saturday at Krogers, located on Wagner Ave. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Over 140 “classic rides,” like this 1931 Ford Woody, owned by Lee Coffey of Sidney, were on display for event-goers at Saturday’s 39th Annual Rolling 50s Classics, Inc. kick-off event in Greenville. The next Rolling 50s event will be June 20. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Lee-Coffey-with-1931Ford-Woody-crre.jpg Over 140 “classic rides,” like this 1931 Ford Woody, owned by Lee Coffey of Sidney, were on display for event-goers at Saturday’s 39th Annual Rolling 50s Classics, Inc. kick-off event in Greenville. The next Rolling 50s event will be June 20. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Greenville’s Wagner Ave. Kroger’s was the place for go for good times and family fun at last Saturday night’s Rolling 50s Classics Car Show. The next event will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 20, at the Darke County Fairgrounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Car-Show-2.jpg Greenville’s Wagner Ave. Kroger’s was the place for go for good times and family fun at last Saturday night’s Rolling 50s Classics Car Show. The next event will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 20, at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Rolling 50s Classics, Inc. kicks off 39th event season

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media.

