Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

May 3, 4:26 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue to speak with Gary Whitsel in reference to a brick being thrown at his vehicle in the 300 block of Armstrong Street. Whitsel told police after an argument Jordan Vititoe threw a brick at him as he drove down Armstrong. After collecting statements from six witnesses, officers issued Vititoe a misdemeanor citation for criminal damaging.

TRAFFIC

May 6, 6:06 p.m.: Officers responded to the intersection of Markwith and 12th Street in reference to a vehicle that had struck a house. The female driver told police after her car hit a puddle, her steering wheel locked up, which caused her to run into the house. Officers advised the home owners of the incident and cited the driver for reasonable control.

May 6, 7:59 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Lease Avenue in reference to an accident with injury. Upon arrival, police observed a black car in the ditch to the south of Kroger in the 200 block of Lease Avenue. After failing several field sobriety tests, the driver, identified as Kelly Lewber, was arrested and transported to the Greenville Police Department.

WARRANT

May 2, 3:23 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to a subject with active warrants. Upon arrival, police located Brandi Pepple, who had an active warrant in Darke County for aggravated possession of drugs. Police placed her under arrest and transported her to the Darke County Jail. After further investigation, it was found that the female subject gave a false name and date of birth. She was identified as Amber Ross, the sister of Brandi Pepple. Amber Ross was found to have have an active warrant out of Miami County in reference to a probation violation. She was transported to the Miami County jail. Police issued a citation to Ross for falsification.

MISCELLANEOUS

May 6, 4:40 p.m.: Police responded to a call regarding a counterfeit $50 bill. A female subject told police she attempted to pay with a $50 bill from a stack of money she withdrew from Greenville Federal bank but was told the bill was fake. Police took a witness statement and placed the bill into property.

May 7, 5:21 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Wayne HealthCare regarding a male subject who had been receiving care and was recently discharged. The subject refused to leave and acted disorderly. Officers arrested the male for trespass and disorderly conduct, and transported him to the Darke County Jail.

