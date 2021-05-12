Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.

The Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club has made it their mission to “give back” to the Darke County community throughout the year with smiles, friendship and service. As April marked Autism Awareness Month, Aktion Club members highlighted the gifts and talents of each member, stressing the club’s 2021 theme — “Kindness Matters.”

Wrapping up its annual Food Drive, the Aktion Club, partnering with the Greenville Kiwanis, Key Club, the Corner Shack, and many individual donors, raised $425 while collecting non-perishable food items, to support the Ansonia Methodist Church Food Pantry, the Union City Help Center, and the Grace Resurrection Food Pantry. Aktion Club members also raised $85. 76 to support the March of Dimes.

Ongoing service projects include creating “chemo bags,” containing items such as magazines, activities, journals, water bottles, healthy snacks, skin care products, and crocheted hats for cancer patients going through chemo treatments. Partnering with Dayton Physicians (Greenville office), Aktion Club members have been able to meet and encourage individuals by offering each a chemo bag with well wishes.

The Aktion Club also participates annually in the “Trash Bash,” sponsored by Darke County Solid Waste, which encourages community members to get involved in cleaning and beautifying various stretches of roads and byways within Darke County.

“COVID has reminded us of what is important in our community and taking care of each other, “ said Sue Huston, Darke DD Community Connections and Advocacy Coordinator.

Each month, one member is chosen who best represents the qualities and mission of the Aktion Club, which emphasizes character development, leadership, inclusiveness, and caring. The Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club “Member of the Month” for April, 2021, is Deloris Butts.

Nominated by her peers, Deloris has been a member of the Greenville Aktion Club since its formation in 2016. She attends monthly meetings and enjoys seeing her many friends, especially at UCM Day Services-ArtSense in Union City. Kind and compassionate, Deloris has an infectious smile, and is very active with the club’s service projects. Her favorite service project is to make blankets for our Chemo Bag project – the blankets are also delivered to local nursing homes.

“I love making the “no-sew” fleece tie blankets,” said Deloris. “I really like to help with our projects!”

To learn more about Greenville Kiwanis or the Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club, contact Sue Huston by phone at 937-459-4629, email at sueh@darke dd.org, or visit on the web at www.aktionclub.org

Deloris Butts (center) with DSPs Michelle Trausch (left) and Lora Lee (right), of UCM Day Services-ArtSense, located at 388 St Rte 571 West, in Union City, Ohio. To learn more about ArtSense, visit ucmresidentialservices.com/art-sense https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Deloris-with-Caregivers.jpg Deloris Butts (center) with DSPs Michelle Trausch (left) and Lora Lee (right), of UCM Day Services-ArtSense, located at 388 St Rte 571 West, in Union City, Ohio. To learn more about ArtSense, visit ucmresidentialservices.com/art-sense Carol Marsh | Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Deloris-with-blanket.jpg Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Deloris Butts, Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club ‘Member of the Month’ for April, 2021. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_April-Aktion-Club-Deloris-Butts.jpg Deloris Butts, Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club ‘Member of the Month’ for April, 2021. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club gives back

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.