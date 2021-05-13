Versailles Council discusses pool, parking, FareFest 2021 plans

VERSAILLES — The opening of the municipal pool, Fair Fest planning, downtown signage, water and sewer issues were among the top agenda items discussed at the Village of Versailles Council meeting Wednesday night.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council members Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Lance Steinbrunner, and Mike Berger. Also in attendance were Fiscal Officer, Kathy Ording, and Village attorney, Tom Guillozet. Absent were council members Cory Griesdorn and Todd Dammeyer.

The council’s first order of business witnessed the presentation of the Lyle B. Wright AMP Scholarship. Harry E. Phillips, Director of Marketing for American Municipal Power Inc (AMP) presented a check for $3,000 to Versailles High School senior, Lauren Menke, daughter of Bethany and Robert Menke of Versailles. Menke was chosen for the scholarship based upon her scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.

In addition, the council heard members of the Versailles Alumni Association FareFest planning committee. Steve Cordonnier presented information regarding the layout and staging for the 12th annual Versailles FareFest, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, including the use of portable toilets and food trucks. The committee requested that the village close streets from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and explored parking concerns for local businesses and residents for the anticipated crowd attendance.

Village Manager Mike Busse presented his report to council, giving updates on the progress of the Virginia Street water main and sewer installation project. Tom’s Construction anticipates all underground work to be completed by the end of May, with payment request #2 approved to Tom’s Construction, split in the amounts of $125,358.52 in OPWC grand funds and $162, 672.92 in the ½ percent funds. The Klipstine Road water service lines have also been successfully installed, and the excess dirt along the roadway’s east side will be cleaned up quickly, weather permitting.

In addition, the council approved C & S Painting to do the maintenance repair of two downtown Village signs at a cost of $2300.

A scheduled Village-wide power outage will occur Sunday, May 17, at 1 a.m. Power will be restored village-wide by 7 a.m.

The municipal pool is on schedule to open May 29, 2021. The pool is filled, filters are running, chlorine has been delivered, and a pool inspection will be conducted Mon., May 17. Currently, seven lifeguards have been hired, with additional personnel completing their training. Per health department requirements, a new commercial refrigerator will be used at the concession stand.

“We have a little more extra expense with the pool this year because it was not open last year. But we are on track to open May 29 for the 2021 season,” said Busse.

Parking concerns for the downtown development area continue to be a discussion topic.

“Although it is not the village’s job to create parking for developers, it is important to address this issue…To help businesses, developers need to meet the zoning requirements set forth by the city in the future,” said Subler.

“If you have a home, and everyday, you have three cars parked in front of your house all the time, it can get pretty frustrating for a homeowner,” said Busse, adding, “Balancing out the parking needs of residents and businesses is important.”

The next Versailles Village Council meeting is scheduled for May 26, 2021, 7 p.m., in the EMS Building located at 320 Baker Road in Versailles.

By Carol Marsh

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media.

