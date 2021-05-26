Benches now available for purchase

DARKE COUNTY — Comfortable, contemplative benches as a lasting tribute to family and friends who so enjoy the Great Darke County Fair. Recycled benches are also a great way to advertise your local business in one of the fairs’ most popular sit-down areas.

Benches for public use are a well-established and publicly-appreciated way to express our esteem and sympathy or to advertise a business. We see them in cities and parks all over the world in honor of people and businesses where benches are placed. Just imagine having your own special bench to look forward to!!

These six-foot long benches are made from recycled milk jugs. Each bench will be placed around the fairgrounds gazebo for fairgoers to sit and enjoy the day’s entertainment. Benches will be placed indoors for winter storage. Your family gift or business donation of a recycled plastic bench will quickly become a benefit to the entire community and be used by future generations to come. Businesses wanting to purchase a bench can have it personalized with their logo for no extra charge.

Making a gift of a bench is simple. Cost is $600 per bench and the deadline to order is June 15, 2021. Just call Darke County Solid Waste at 937-547-0827 for more information. Bench order forms can also be found on the district’s website: www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste