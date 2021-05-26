Bid on G.A.L.A. Silent Auction items

DARKE COUNTY — Are you ready for some FUN? Enter a drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com in Ft. Myers, Florida. Bid on varied items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over a two-week timeframe. Enjoy a pre-ordered dinner prepared and grilled on site by Montage that you can drive through and pick up in Garst’s new parking lot. The G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is planned to provide some fun at your comfort level. Check out all the Silent Auction items, details of the beach-house drawing, and dinner items at garstgala.com.

FUN #1: Drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com. Complete with private pool and hot tub, Tiki house, and just a 2-minute walk to the beach in Ft. Myers, this lovely home was donated by Mike and Sherri Jones and can be yours for a week scheduled through December 2022 (except January through March). Two tickets are included for your convenience but feel free to order more on the enclosed order form, and we will complete them for you. The drawing on June 12 will be held prior to Fun #3.

FUN #2: Our traditional Silent Auction, with many unique items, starts Friday, May 28 and ends Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. There’s lots of time for you to go in Garst and mark your bids, or you can call 937-548-5250 to get a bid number and leave your bid. View items (online at garstgala.com or in person) ranging from art, historical, collectible, sports, restaurant gift certificates, and more. High bids will be posted each day at garstgala.com. Winners can claim their items from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on June 12 or during the following week.

FUN #3: A pre-ordered dinner of your choice, prepared by Montage and grilled at Garst, will be served as you cruise through the parking lot at Garst to pick it up. See the enclosed order form and make sure the form is received at Garst by June 4 so you can pick up your dinner on Saturday, June 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the easy-in, easy-out drive-thru at Garst or stay and tailgate (bring your own chairs!) A musical duo, Burris & Bell, will entertain from the Garst entrance.

Call or stop by Garst Museum (937.548.5250, 205 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331) to order by check or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email garstgala@gmail.com

Among the items to be part of the G.A.L.A. auction is Royal Palms Beach House (drawing June 12), donated by Mike and Sherri Jones, and the 20-card uncut sheet of Versailles Tigers State Champions 1990. The first-ever card set of a high school football team in the USA. Bid on one sheet — 30 sheets available! This is one of the many sports memorabilia items donated by David Oliver that will be included in the Silent Auction part of Annie’s G.A.L.A. event at Garst Museum. Stop by or call in to bid on the many intriguing G.A.L.A. items. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_jones-beachhouse-pic-with-annie-1-crop.jpg Among the items to be part of the G.A.L.A. auction is Royal Palms Beach House (drawing June 12), donated by Mike and Sherri Jones, and the 20-card uncut sheet of Versailles Tigers State Champions 1990. The first-ever card set of a high school football team in the USA. Bid on one sheet — 30 sheets available! This is one of the many sports memorabilia items donated by David Oliver that will be included in the Silent Auction part of Annie’s G.A.L.A. event at Garst Museum. Stop by or call in to bid on the many intriguing G.A.L.A. items. Provided photo Among the items to be part of the G.A.L.A. auction is Royal Palms Beach House (drawing June 12), donated by Mike and Sherri Jones, and the 20-card uncut sheet of Versailles Tigers State Champions 1990. The first-ever card set of a high school football team in the USA. Bid on one sheet — 30 sheets available! This is one of the many sports memorabilia items donated by David Oliver that will be included in the Silent Auction part of Annie’s G.A.L.A. event at Garst Museum. Stop by or call in to bid on the many intriguing G.A.L.A. items. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_VERSAILLES-UNCUT-PHOTO-SHEET.jpg Among the items to be part of the G.A.L.A. auction is Royal Palms Beach House (drawing June 12), donated by Mike and Sherri Jones, and the 20-card uncut sheet of Versailles Tigers State Champions 1990. The first-ever card set of a high school football team in the USA. Bid on one sheet — 30 sheets available! This is one of the many sports memorabilia items donated by David Oliver that will be included in the Silent Auction part of Annie’s G.A.L.A. event at Garst Museum. Stop by or call in to bid on the many intriguing G.A.L.A. items. Provided photo