DCP youth summer camps begin June 14

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks will once again be offering a variety of youth summer camps, and there is still time to register!

Buggin’ Out (ages 8-9): From insects to arachnids, each day will focus on our “creepy crawly” friends and why they are not creepy at all. Grab your nets and wipe off that bug spray because this week we’re buggin’ out! Dates: June 14 to 18, 2021 (1 to 3:30 p.m.)

Knights of the Blue Planet (ages 10-12): During this day camp, we will dive into what it’s like to be a scientist — collecting data, observing nature, and understanding challenges that we must overcome in order to save the planet. Dates: June 21 to 25, 2021 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Kayak Ventures (ages 10-14): This camp will make use of the Greenville Creek as we attempt to explore a variety of short point to point floats in the area. Our paddling adventures will take us under bridges, thru quiet passageways and thru mini-rapids. Dates: July 7 to 9, 2021 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Camp Rocks! (ages 6-7): Who doesn’t love rocks? We will spend the week sharing the wonder of rocks with art, science and discovery. Dates: July 12 to 16, 2021 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

County Cyclers (ages 10-14): Get on your bikes and ride! We’ll meet up, helmets strapped on, top off the water bottles and ride the Tecumseh Trail! This camp will introduce biking safety, etiquette and the trails in and around the county. Dates: July 19 to 23, 2021 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Lab Rats (ages 8-10) Calling all scientists! It is time to dust off those lab coats and put on your safety goggles for a week of investigation and experimentation. Dates: July 26 to 30, 2021 (9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

For more details or to register, visit the Darke County Parks online at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs

Darke County Parks will offer youth summer camps beginning June 14. Courtesy of Megan Hammaker