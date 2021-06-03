Local students receive Bluffton University degrees

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Five Darke County natives have earned bachelor’s degrees from Bluffton University

Alana Holsapple of New Madison earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with business administration and honor studies minors from Bluffton. As well, Holsapple was the recipient of the Psychology Distinguished Scholar Award. She also graduated with departmental honors for psychology and was a member of C. Henry Smith Scholars and the 2020-21 Pi Delta Society.

Alexia Sykes of Greenville earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Aaron Rich of Greenville earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management.

Logan Tabler of Greenville earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Brianna Hartle of Versailles earned a bachelor’s degree in child development with education studies and special education minors.