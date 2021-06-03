Quinn sentenced on drug charge

GREENVILLE —One person appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jacob A. Quinn, 32, of Greenville, was sentenced to community control sanctions for up to 60 months and ordered to serve five days in jail with five days credited on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Quinn previously pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2021. If he fails to comply with supervision he faces a maximum of 10 months in prison.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

