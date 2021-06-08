Bradford Library to host family events

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be hosting two fantastic free family events that you will not want to miss in the coming weeks. These events are a part of our summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales.

On June 15 we are pleased to welcome the Greenville Area Dog Club from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Club members will be doing a demonstration of commands, tricks and agility course with their dogs. They will also have information on therapy dogs for those interested. This event will be held in the Y-Yard Park, just south of the Depot building on Main Street. Attendees may park at the Depot. Plan to bring a lawn chair and be prepared to move around the park with the club as they present different aspects of their training. There will be no other dogs permitted at this event, so please do not bring your animals to the show. Bring your entire family for this entertaining evening.

On June 18 the library will be hosting an outdoor movie in our parking lot at dusk. Please follow us on Facebook to see which movie we will be showing. Movie will be have a PG rating. Patrons are asked to park at the Depot. Please bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating along with your favorite movie snacks for your family. Parking lot will be open for seating at 8:30 p.m. Please do not hold seats prior to that time.

Both events will be held weather permitting and will not be rescheduled in case of rain. We hope to see you soon at the Bradford Public Library. As always, please call us at 937-448-2612 if you have questions about these or any of our upcoming events!