Annie and Maid-Rite—Darke County treasures

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center want to publicly thank the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, a Darke County treasure, for its Silver Star sponsorship of Annie’s G.A.L.A. at Garst Museum.

Besides the sponsorship, a Maid-Rite gum wall T-shirt and more are available in the Greenville Federal trunk organizer overflowing with Darke County treasures. G.A.L.A. Silent Auction items range from artwork, sports memorabilia, antiques and collectibles, local restaurant gift certificates, chocolates, gift cards for gas and all kinds of exceptional goodies.

You can view all of the auction items at garstgala.com. There is something for everyone. Come in to Garst or call in your bids at 937-548-5250. But hurry, bidding ends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12!

Maid-Rite employee Kathy Burke serves Annie a bag of delicious Maid-Rites.