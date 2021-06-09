Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Tilly, a 4-year-old spayed female Australian Shepherd Mix, is a very sweet dog who walks great on a leash, knows how to sit, come, and loves attention from everyone she meets! Tilly is good with dogs, older kids and is housebroken. Tilly was given Bordetella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed. Tilly is also microchipped and is heartworm negative. Tilly’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Come in and meet Tilly and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.